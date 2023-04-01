Abdul Nasser bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues the path of growth and prosperity, based on a solid legacy with which the country was able to reach ranks among developed countries in various fields.

He added that the decisions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to appoint His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as Vice President of the State, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President. The UAE is the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, and the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi confirms the forward-looking vision for the future.

Abdel Nasser bin Kalban said: “We congratulate His Highness the Sheikhs for gaining this trust, hoping that God Almighty will direct their steps on the paths of strengthening the process of progress, construction and giving in our dear homeland, and achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership for the present and the future.”

And he continued: “We express our best wishes to the UAE for continued progress and prosperity under its wise leadership, and EGA will continue to support the vision of the wise leadership, as it is one of the largest national companies pioneering economic diversification in the Emirates since the seventies of the last century.”