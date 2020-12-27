Highlights: Gujarat ATS’s big success against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim

Dawood Ibrahim’s close friend Abdul Majid Kutty arrested from Jamshedpur

The search for Majid Kutty was going on for the last 24 years

Ranchi

Gujarat Anti Terror Squad (ATS) has got a big success. Gujarat ATS has got this success against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. In fact, the Gujarat ATS team has arrested Abdul Majid Kutty, close to Dawood Ibrahim. Abdul Majid Kutty has been arrested from Jharkhand. The search for this close friend of Dawood was going on for the last 24 years.

According to the information received, a team of Gujarat ATS arrested Abdul Majeed Kutty, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Saturday. The Gujarat ATS was on the lookout for Majit Katti in the case of explosives sent in 1996 to carry out bomb blasts in Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of Republic Day in 1997. At that time, explosives were sent by Dawood Ibrahim at the behest of Pakistani agency to carry out the bomb blast.

Abdul Majid Kutty was in search for last 24 years

According to Gujarat ATS officials, a case was registered against Abdul Majid in 1996 for raising about 106 pistols, 750 cartridges and about 4 kg RDX. The police were looking for Dawood’s close friend but before the police could reach Majid Kutty, he escaped. After this, the police was looking for him for 24 years. While one of his accomplices was arrested only then.

Majid Kutty was living in Jharkhand after changing his identity

It is being told that Abdul Majid Kutty had been living in Jharkhand for many years after changing his identity. The Gujarat ATS team got its inkling through sources. ATS officials said that we had received information that Abdul Majid is hiding in Jharkhand. After which a special team was sent to Jharkhand to arrest him. Majid Kutty was arrested in the team from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The arrest of Abdul Majid, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, is considered a major achievement.