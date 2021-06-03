Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)

Accompanied by the oud instrument, the Saudi artist Abdul Majeed Abdullah presented the song “Awake Tza’al”, one of the songs composed for him by the late composer Saleh Al-Shehri, and from the words of the poet Hattan. Gulf art scene.

And the song “Awake Tza’al” in its original musical version, is one of the songs included in Abdul Majeed Abdullah’s album, released in 2002, produced by Rotana, entitled “Dearest People”, a classic song that carries a beautiful musical melody.

Abdul Majeed’s last single, “Disarmed Sifk”, was written by Emirati poet Jenan and composed by Ahmed Al-Hermi, and it achieved more than 7 million views on YouTube.