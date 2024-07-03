The Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Dr. Abdul Karim Sultan Al Olama, told Emarat Al Youm: “The initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in 2015, is distinguished by its work to revive civilization in the Arab nation, so that the nation of reading can return to reading again. The eighth round of the challenge witnessed the participation of 700,000 male and female students, and the number tripled, as the challenge began with the participation of 200,000 students.”

He added: “The students felt the importance of reading, which is the gateway to knowledge, as it opens up horizons of knowledge through the challenge. The turnout was outstanding worldwide, as from three million participants in the first session, the total number of participants rose to 28.8 million in the eighth session.”

Scientists confirmed that there are studies that have proven that having a library at home and parents reading are among the main factors that encourage children to read, stressing that people with disabilities are an important group, and they have proven that disability does not pose a challenge to the will, as some of them have read more than 50 books, and have achieved remarkable results.