The player’s father, Abdel Hamid Sabiri, a midfielder for the Italian club Sampdoria and the Moroccan national team, describes to “Sky News Arabia” the situation in which he and the families of the players and the rest of the Moroccan people live, saying that despite winning previous championships, qualifying for this stage “has a special taste that we did not know before.”“.

The Moroccan national team succeeded in reaching the semi-finals, after eliminating its Portuguese counterpart in the quarter-finals with a goal without a response.

eye on the cup

Sabiri reveals that during a call between him and his son, the star of the Moroccan national team, nicknamed the Lions of the Atlantic, after the last Portugal match, his son confirmed that the eyes of the players are now on winning the World Cup and returning to their country with the cup to celebrate it among their people..

He continues: “He told me: We are striving to achieve the World Cup, and there is no time for rest. We will work and train for that, and the players of the Atlantic Lions are ready to fight during the meeting with France, to win the ticket to qualify for the final, and to bring joy to the Moroccan people and all the Arab and African fans who support us.”“.

Confidentiality and complete discipline

Saberi’s parents find it difficult to talk to him before the matches, as complete secrecy and complete discipline are imposed within the camp, but after the match and victory, the players are allowed to call the parents and receive congratulations, then the player returns to his closed camp.

Through “Sky News Arabia”, Father Sabiri sends a message to his son to “continue to commit and fight on the field, and to play with calm nerves during the next confrontation against the French national team, to fulfill the dream of millions of Moroccan people and reach the final match.”“.

The march of the Atlantic Lions in the World Cup