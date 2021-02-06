One year after the Berlin Conference on Libya, the war is over. A unity government was elected at the “Dialog Forum” in Geneva.

TUNIS taz | Libya has a new unity government. At the “Dialogue Forum” organized by the United Nations in Geneva, businessman Abdul Hamid Dbaiba was elected Prime Minister on Friday and now has 21 days to put together his government team. The 75 delegates invited to Switzerland also elected a new Presidential Council to represent the country’s three regions.

Mohmaed Menfi, Libya’s former ambassador to Greece, will be chairman of the council and thus also president and chief of the army. The southern province of Fezzan is represented by the Touareg Musa Al Kony, from the western Libyan Tripolitania Abdulla Al Lafi was elected.

The four officials elected in Geneva are only supposed to remain in office until the end of the year, but they have a mammoth task ahead of them. A parliamentary election is planned for December 24th this year. The new parliament should then determine a regular government, provided that by then the institutions split into East and West have been reunited and a referendum on the new constitution has taken place. Without the dissolution of the militias, which are still predominant in the capital Tripoli, and the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries, a nationwide new election would appear to be difficult to implement.

Stephanie Williams, the head of the UN Mission (UNSMIL) for Libya, congratulated the 75 Libyans she had chosen for the vote, which was broadcast live by Libyan TV stations.

Wahl Dbaiba comes as a surprise to many Libyans

It is thanks to the engagement of the US diplomat that the war has now ended exactly one year after the Berlin Libya Conference. The UN Security Council decided last week to send an unarmed observer mission to the former front near Sirte after the Geneva meeting to verify the decision to withdraw the militias on both sides.

Since April 2019, Khalifa Hafter, the commander of the East Libyan Army LNA, had tried to take Tripoli with the help of Sudanese and Russian mercenaries. But thanks to military support from Turkey and Syrian mercenaries flown in, the now-elected Prime Minister Faiez Serraj was able to repel the attack.

The election of Abdul Dbaiba comes as a big surprise to many Libyans. Because the current interior minister Fathi Bashaga, who comes from the port city of Misrata like Dbaiba, already seemed to be a sure winner. The 45-year-old had weakened the Tripoli militia cartel in recent months. On his electoral list were Abdul Seif Al Nasr, Osama Juweili and Aguila Saleh, three political heavyweights who are close to detainees and the Zintan militias that are important in western Libya.

But the list headed by Bashaga has been described by some Libyan media as a “dinosaur group” – politicians of the past.

Khalifa Hafter has not yet commented on the election

The surname of the new prime minister has appeared again and again in recent years in investigations into bribery and corruption, and the Dbaibas became extremely wealthy under ex-dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The prime minister’s brother, multimillionaire Ali Dabaiba, is pending a search for money laundering in England and Scotland at Interpol, but has not yet been convicted.

Several conference participants at the dialogue forum in Tunis in December, also organized by the United Nations, complained that Ali Dabaiba would have offered them $ 200,000 if they should advertise his brother’s candidacy. The UN mission’s investigations into the allegations remained inconclusive.

The internationally unrecognized prime minister of the Cyreneica province, Abdulla Thinni, announced on Saturday that he would recognize the election of Geneva. The strong man of Eastern Libya, Khalifa Hafter, has not yet commented on the personal details – and thus also not the election of Mohmaed Menfi as head of the Presidential Council, to which oat is now theoretically subordinate.

Elham Saudi, a human rights activist and one of the 75 delegation participants in Geneva, refused to vote for one of the 45 candidates standing for election on Friday. “We deserve a better Libya,” Elham explains her abstention.