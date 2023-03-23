Ajman (Union)

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department in Ajman, appreciated the efforts of the Supreme Committee organizing the 2023 Ajman Government Sports Tournament, held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, from 2 to 19 Ramadan.

He said that the organization of the Ramadan session in its third edition is an extension of the successes of the past two editions, stressing his full confidence in the members of the Organizing Committee and all members of the various committees who work diligently and diligently to translate the visions of the leadership and implement its strategies in organizing such events that serve Ajman and its residents, citizens and residents alike. .

He praised the increase in the number of tournaments and events in the new version, which is characterized by its collective and individual games and its various activities, as it reached 11 events and tournaments covering all segments of society, especially the youth and women category in a beautiful competitive atmosphere, stressing the need to redouble efforts to enhance the prestigious position that the sports tournament has reached. in a short while.

This came during an inspection tour by Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi of the tournament sites at the Quattro Sports Center and the Ajman Creative Center to find out the preparations before the start of the third edition of the Ajman government sports session, and to see the readiness of the facilities that will host football competitions, games and other events.

It is worth noting that the Higher Organizing Committee of the session held a coordination meeting at the headquarters of the Youth Center in Ajman, in the presence of Rashid Jubran Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, Ahmed Al Raisi, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee, and Abdulaziz Abdullah, Director of the Tournament, and with the participation of all The heads of the organizing committees in the tournament, in order to find out the latest equipment for the tournament.