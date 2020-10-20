From Abdoullakh Abouyezidovich A., the 18-year-old young man of Chechen origin who murdered Samuel Paty, found beheaded on Friday October 16, rue du Buisson-Moineau in Éragny (Val-d’Oise), we now know that ‘he was born in Moscow on March 12, 2002. He lived with his parents and five brothers in a rather quiet HLM city of Évreux (Eure). He had obtained a residence permit last March. He was waiting for a professional card, which was to enable him to work in security, like his father. In the meantime, he earned his living on construction sites. Everyone agreed that he didn’t go out much. Neighbors, old classmates speak of a quiet, helpful boy, not really keen on studies. According to the anti-terrorism public prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, “He has never been sentenced while being known for cases of degradation of public property and violence in meetings, while he was still a minor”.

Recently, he had however posted his radicalization on social networks. Mediapart reveals that last August, he posted on Twitter a photomontage featuring a false beheading. His account had been the subject of several reports to the police forces in recent months. For Shamil Albakov, spokesperson for the Association of Chechens of Europe, it is obvious that it is in his room, with the Internet and social networks, that Abdullakh Abouyezidovich A. would have radicalized. The young man’s uncle, interviewed by BFMTV, is convinced that his nephew “Was influenced by someone”. He pursues : “If we had known he was in religion, we could have anticipated. There, we saw nothing coming. “

In terms of terrorism, messages exchanged on the Internet occupy a preponderant place

However, this journey does not surprise anthropologist Alain Bertho. The professor at the University of Paris-VIII had described in 2016, in his book the Children of Chaos, the profile of these young people ready to die as martyrs: “In 2015, I was interested in their departures to Syria. These were extremely diverse sociological profiles: some from Muslim cultures, others not. Some come from suburban neighborhoods, others from working-class neighborhoods. What they have in common: their young age and a family that had never seen things happen. “ And if this terrible utopia of the land of Cham (the Islamic name of Syria) has been crushed, there remains despair. Because “We can see that it was not enough to break a utopia to avoid a murderous and desperate shift.” For Alain Bertho, there is no doubt: “Shooting repeatedly at police officers with dummy bullets strongly resembles suicide. “ One day, we will have to collectively ask ourselves what can produce such profiles in our country, certainly in the minority but which can lead to tragedies, such as the assassination of this history and geography professor. “The situations are often complex, with multiple factors, notes Alain Bertho. Obviously, this young murderer was not completely at ease with himself, neither in his family, nor in the country where he lived. “

What is also certain is that in matters of terrorism, messages exchanged on the Internet occupy a preponderant place. Just after having committed his crime, Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A. posted on the account @ tchetchene_270 a photo of Samuel Paty’s head with this message: “From Abdullah, the servant of Allah, to Macron, the leader of the infidels, I executed one of your hellhounds who dared to belittle Muhammad, calm his fellows before you are inflicted a harsh punishment … “ According to Sophie Jehel, sociologist of media and digital practices at the University of Paris-VIII, specialist in media education, “Beyond incitement to terrorism, preachers play the role of spreading hate speech. Social networks maintain a climate of aggression which favors the most simplistic, the most emotionally powerful words such as anger and indignation ”.

The Interior Ministry summoned the bosses of several social networks in France

Are these hateful messages more numerous today? According to the “Transparency reports” that the big Internet platforms owe it to themselves to publish about their moderation on the Net, it is quite clear that hate speech continues to increase. Problem: Pharos (platform for harmonization, analysis, grouping and guidance of reports), set up by the Ministry of the Interior in June 2009 to facilitate the reporting by Internet users of illegal content online, has only about thirty agents. And there are only six of them looking at hateful content. ” It is not up to the millions of French people connected to the networks ”, assures Sophie Jehel. The sociologist also notes that the police remain very poorly trained on these issues, as do the teachers: “In the programs, there is provision for education in social networks, but if the teachers themselves are not trained, how can they bring up the subject with their students? “ For the sociologist, it is obvious: “National education has not integrated the major importance of social networks and the Internet in its operation. This would oblige him to create a body specialized in media education, to think of spaces where young people can speak freely, without fear, of their concerns, even of their hatred. To be able to work with them afterwards. “

Today, the government claims to want to take the bull by the horns and seriously look into a regulatory space left fallow. It is in this sense that the Ministry of the Interior convened Tuesday the bosses of several social networks in France. As a reminder, the Avia law against hate speech was censored in June by the Constitutional Council, considering that its provisions violated the exercise of freedom of expression. For Alain Bertho, France is taking things the wrong way: “The tendency to want to regulate is transformed into a tendency to want to censor, with the delegation of police powers to private operators, which is extremely dangerous. “

The moderation carried out by the platforms remains completely opaque. “These use a lot of algorithms, which have difficulty understanding the context, the words”, explains Sophie Jehel. In fact, the real interest of a company like Facebook lies in the “memes”, these elements taken up and declined en masse on the Internet, and not in the production of debates. “There is something structurally harmful there which the government would do better to seize”, believes Alain Bertho, who also deplores the inaction of the public authorities on what he calls “The unabashed development of a quiet Islamophobia”. Fight it “will not prevent mad people from being mad. But that would isolate them considerably ”. And he quotes this sentence from Kafka in the direction of our decision-makers:“The worst seduction of evil is provocation in combat. ”