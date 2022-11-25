Nearly three million workers experience disparaging or degrading behavior from their manager. Research by the CNV trade union shows that 40 percent have been confronted with verbal aggression at work and 22 percent have ever been confronted with inappropriate behaviour.

CNV commissioned Maurice de Hond to conduct the survey among a representative group of 2400 workers. Union chairman Piet Fortuin calls the figures ‘shocking’. “A shockingly high number of workers are intimidated or humiliated. So this is not limited to TV programs, but happens in many workplaces. Completely unacceptable, of course. The workplace must be safe,” he says, referring to the culture of fear behind the scenes at The world goes on.

Women are more often confronted with transgressive behavior and intimidation than men. A quarter of men experience belittling or humiliating behaviour, compared to 37 percent of women. Women are also more often confronted with inappropriate behavior by colleagues: 36 percent compared to 23 percent among men. Sixteen percent of women say they have changed jobs at some point due to inappropriate behavior in the workplace, compared to 9 percent of men. Women are also more likely to burn out and report sick more often due to transgressive behaviour.

Going to work with a stomach ache

The survey shows that one in six respondents go to work with stomach pain. The same percentage states that the atmosphere in their workplace causes them stress. A culture of fear in the workplace is certainly no exception: 11 percent say they have to deal with it, 8 percent say that they have developed a burnout due to transgressive or intimidating behavior in the workplace. “A personal drama for many people that can continue for years to come,” says Fortuin. Also, 15 percent call their manager ‘unpredictable and unpredictable’. Thirteen percent are considering looking for another job because of the atmosphere at work.

Bee DWDD employer BNNVara did not intervene after signals of transgressive behavior, and that happens more often. In slightly less than half of the cases, no action is taken or employees do not know that something is being done. More than a quarter of the respondents do not know at all where to go with complaints about intimidating behavior in the workplace. According to Fortuin, something needs to change quickly. "The personal damage to employees is enormous. The perils around DWDD should be the starting signal for many employers to get started with this theme. Confidential advisers must be trained to recognize and prevent this behaviour. There should be no place for intimidating behavior in the workplace."

