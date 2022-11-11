(Adnkronos) – “The pandemic has led to a period of great concern for cancer patients, before which our association has mobilized in order to guarantee treatments, sometimes even at home, for patients who at that time could not go in hospital because of present risks and fears “. This was stated by Stefania Vallone, Secretary General of WALCE – Women against Lung Cancer in Europe, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 9th Report of Salutequità – Equity of access in Oncology – in the context of the Permanent Observatory on the state of care for non-covid patients and presented during the seminar carried out with the unconditional contribution of Merck Serono SPA. “In the case of lung cancer, for the first time in years, there is the possibility of reaching an early diagnosis; this is why we are asking the institutions to increase the funds dedicated to the lung screening program at national level and the inclusion of NGS methodology within Lea. New and targeted therapies are giving excellent results both in terms of survival and in terms of a good quality of life “explained Vallone.

