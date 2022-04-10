The Dutch-Somali Abdi Nageeye won the Rotterdam marathon on Sunday. The 33-year-old athlete is the first Dutch winner of the Rotterdam marathon.

Nageeye crossed the finish line on Coolsingel after 2:04:54 hours after running a distance of 42.195 kilometers — a Dutch record, but also a lot faster than the 2:06:17 hours he had run in the same marathon in 2019. He won the silver medal in the marathon of the Olympic Games in Japan last summer.

“This is a dream that used to seem so far away,” Nageeye responded shortly after the finish on the Coolsingel at the NOS. “In fact, since 2010, when I asked myself whether I would continue my studies or put everything on athletics.”

Second

Nienke Brinkman managed to beat a nineteen-year-old record on Sunday. The 28-year-old athlete finished in 2.22.51 hours, breaking the record set by Dutch Lornah Kiplagat in 2003 in the New York marathon. Brinkman nevertheless finished as second woman in the marathon, Ethiopian Port Hailu turned out to be a second faster.

Brinkman made her marathon debut last year, where she set the third fastest time ever by a Dutch athlete. The former hockey star has been running seriously since the outbreak of the corona pandemic.

