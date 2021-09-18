The former president of Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika died this Friday at the age of 84, the victim of a long illness that prevented him from speaking and moving in the last five years, the presidency of the Republic reported in a statement.

Bouteflika, who is joined the armed struggle against Algerian independence from France Being very young, he led the country between 1999 and 2019, the year in which he was forced to resign due to mass demonstrations against him and pressure from the Army.

He had taken office in 1999, supported by the Army. In 2005, while he was in Paris, he had to be hospitalized due to a gastric hemorrhage. In 2013 suffered a stroke that left him important consequences. From then on, doubts about his ability to govern grew.

“I am the whole of Algeria, I am the embodiment of the Algerian people”, said Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 1999, when he came to power. He was a hyperactive leader who roamed his country and the world, and a talkative speaker who quickly gained popular support.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, along with the former president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez. Reuters photo

But he was also a great political conspirator who used the Armed Forces to sustain his power and stay in office for two full decades in the former French colony.

Born in the Moroccan border town of Oudja, the son of a wealthy family from Tlemcen, Bouteflika joined the National Liberation Front (FLN) in 1956, at the age of 19, which was fighting against France, then the colonial power.

With the independence of the country, in 1962, he became Minister of Sports and Tourism at the age of 25 under the presidency of Ahmed Ben Bella, a year before inheriting the diplomacy portfolio, which he held until 1979.

In 1965 he supported the coup d’état of Huari Boumédiène, then Minister of Defense, who deposed Ben Bella and assumed the leadership of the State. Bouteflika positioned himself as Boumédiène’s dolphin, but upon his death in 1978, the Army removed him from the succession.

In 1981 he was charged with corruption and found guilty. In 1983 he decided to flee and impose a “self-exile” of several years in which he lived in various countries of the Persian Gulf.

When he returned, he ran as a candidate for the presidential elections in April 1999, in which he won as the only candidate after the withdrawal of his six opponents due to possible fraud.

In 2013, during his 80-day hospitalization in Paris, the opposition called in vain for the Constitutional Council to apply the impeachment procedure.

Against all odds, in 2014 he chained a fourth term. Since then, Bouteflika hardly appeared in public. Without political or social support, he resigned in April 2019.

