Shafia Boudraa became famous, especially through the film “The Outlaws” about the war to liberate Algeria from French colonialism, directed by Rachid Bouchareb, and the controversy that it sparked at the Cannes Festival in 2010.

Also, in 1984, she participated in a French-Belgian production, “Tea with Mint” directed by Abdel Karim Bahloul.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune mourned “a capable artist among the world’s artists (…) and a planet lower than the sky of Algerian art.”

Boudraa was born in 1930 in the city of Constantine and married at an early age (14 years) to one of the leaders of the Algerian war of independence, Saleh Boudraa, and she began her career in the 1960s. Algerians have always known her as “Lalla Aini” in relation to her main role in the “Al-Hariq” series, which is adapted from the writer’s novel Mohamed Deeb.