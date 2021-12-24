Barça will not be one of the teams most affected by the Africa Cup, as only Abde has been called up for this tournament, but the Blaugrana team cannot lose many troops given their short squad.
The young Moroccan will miss between 5 and 7 games with Barça, depending on how far his team goes. The Africa Cup kicks off on January 9, and the final would be on February 6, so if they manage to reach the final, Abde could be out for a month.
During this time, Barça will have several important La Liga, Cup and Super Cup matches. The first game that Abde will miss will be against Granada, in Los Cármenes. Barça will want to continue winning to get closer to the top positions, but they will have to measure their efforts very well because they have a loaded January. The next match will be the Copa del Rey match against Linares on January 5. Next they come are the semifinals of the Super Cup, in which they will face in a tough Classic against Real Madrid. If they manage to win, Abde could not be in the final of the Super Cup that would be played 4 days later.
If they did not go to the final of the Super Cup, then the next match in which the player would be out would be in La Liga, against Rayo Vallecano. All these matches are the ones that Abde will miss, but also, if he manages to pass more rounds, he could miss two more days of the league championship.
These games are the Catalans against Alavés, and if Abde reached the final of the Africa Cup, the meeting between Barça and Atlético. As you can see, January is a key month, with a tournament even at stake, so the Catalans will have to find an alternative in the market or wait for the players who stay to perform as well as the Moroccan has been doing.
