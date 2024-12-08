The Moroccan has almost four fewer goals than he could have achieved taking into account his clear chances, such as the one-on-one against Iñaki Peña in Betis – Barcelona



12/08/2024



Updated at 7:45 p.m.





Abde He is being one of the best footballers in the world. Betis at the start of the season but he is not having any luck in front of goal. Although the Moroccan winger is one of the green and white team’s top scorers this campaign, as he has five goals, his number is short compared to the opportunities he is having. He creates many of them himself due to his speed and quality, but when it comes to defining against rival goals, Abde’s goal becomes too small.

This is attested to by the data offered by @LaLigaEnDirecto on its worst difference between expected goals (5.74) and goals actually scored (1) this season. Adds a difference of -4.74«.

This data increased in the duel against Barcelona with the one-on-one that Abde missed before Iñaki Peña at the beginning of the duel, when he was left alone against the Catalan goalkeeper after a pass from Lo Celso but he was unable to beat him.

This individual piece of data from Abde is what also makes Betis a the team of the five major leagues with the worst difference between goals scored (18) and expected goals (25.64) in the 2024-25 season. He has almost eight goals less than he should have, according to the same @LaLigaEnDirecto account, which offers updated match statistics.