Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Viorel Boian; Carpio, Álex Díez, Marvin, Sammy; Alberto Castro, Pedro Astray, Juanra, Mario Mourelo; Sergio García and Álvaro García. They also played: Ander Bardaji, Benjamín Rayos, Chano, Juanlu and Luis Verdú.

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy