Abde is having an excellent season with the Osasuna team. There are options for the team to sneak into places in Europe for the following season. In addition, the club has signed its presence in the final of the Copa del Rey and it is a fact that the Moroccan’s stay is vital within this wonderful course for the Navarrese team. To show them, the couple of goals that he has scored this Saturday that he has signed three goals for the team.
Abde landed at Osasuna since he was not included in Barcelona’s plans for this campaign, and the team managed to accommodate him on loan hoping that he would grow in level and the task has been done. Today more than ever, the one who was a World Cup player for Morocco has become a footballer of great incidence and within the culé team his return for the summer should be valued, since it is undeniable that the youth player can be a solution to the team’s ills.
It is enough to analyze the numbers of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres this season, and even of Raphinha himself, and then compare with what Abde did at Osasuna to understand that the youth team and a possible return to Barcelona would not be crazy. The Moroccan is in an excellent moment and continues with his growth, also he is not a man who suffers injuries. Today more than ever the Catalans have poverty at their extremes and Ez Abde can at least fight for a place in the summer.
