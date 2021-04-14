Venezuela reached a cooperation agreement with the Government of Cuba to manufacture the Abdala vaccine against Covid-19. The process will be carried out in a state laboratory in Caracas where it is currently in the second phase of clinical trials. In addition, the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro managed to access the advance required by the Covax mechanism to receive 11 million doses.

How many vaccines are going to be produced?

In the next few weeks it will begin phase III testing of the Abdala vaccine in Venezuela thanks to the pact with Cuba. The country still has agreements with China and Russia to receive the Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines, respectively. However, the Government vetoed the entry of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“We have been accompanied by the Cuban delegation to this plant to verify that all the conditions are in place for the production of the Abdala vaccine in our country,” said Delcy Rodríguez, vice president of Venezuela. The number of doses to be reproduced or the exact date has not yet been detailed.

“The President Nicolás Maduro is making all the necessary arrangements and has put all his efforts in ensuring that Venezuela and the Venezuelan people agree to that vaccination process, of massive immunity that is required, to defeat Covid-19, “added the vice president of Venezuela.