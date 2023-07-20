“Highways of the Future” event will explore possibilities for integrating technologies to make private concessions safer

A ABCR (Better Highways in Brazil) will hold a debate on the implementation of new technologies to make road concessions safer. The “Rodovias do Futuro” event is scheduled for August 10, in São Paulo.

One of the subjects that will be addressed at the event is the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in flow control and safety on highways. The technology, which has been gaining prominence in recent months in different applications, will be analyzed through the perspective of the road sector to avoid accidents and identify maintenance points on the roads.

According to Marco Aurélio Barcelos, CEO of ABCR, there is great expectation for the presentation of results from the use of new technologies on highways around the world.

“The increasingly intensive use of advanced technologies on Brazilian highways makes it possible to deal in an integrated manner with the tripod formed by ‘road condition’, ‘vehicle maintenance’ and ‘driver attitude’”, said Marco Aurélio Barcelos, CEO of ABCR.

In addition to the use of AI on roads, the event will also discuss the use of drones to monitor roads and the application of Big Data to transform data, programs and intelligence systems for roads.

The event will be attended by experts from the road and technology sector. Among those invited to speak is Professor of Computer Science and AI at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Hari Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan is founder and CTO of CMT (Cambridge Mobile Telematics), the world’s leading provider of telematics. CMT has developed a platform that measures driving behavior with multiple sensor data sources, reducing risk by providing collision alerts and roadside assistance.

“Rodovias do Futuro” is carried out in partnership with ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) and the artisan (Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo). The complete program of the event can be accessed here.