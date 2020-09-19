The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested several stars after a drug peddling case surfaced in the South Film Industry. Now Mangaluru Police of Karnataka has arrested two people including drugs Kishore Shetty who worked in the film ‘ABCD’ with drugs. Kishore Shetty also took part in reality show ‘Dance India Dance’. The name of the person arrested along with Kishore Shetty is Akil Nausheel.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar said, “We have arrested Akil Nausheel and Kishore Aman Shetty from Qadri with drugs named MDMA.” He further added, ‘We will explore all possible places in this drugs network. Actor Kishore Shetty is one of those arrested. Drugs were ordered from Mumbai. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is going on. ‘

According to CCB police, Kishore Shetty and Akil Nausheel had brought drugs from Mumbai and were going to sell it in Mangaluru. It is being told that Kishore Shetty and Akil Nausheel are friends.

Let us tell you that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intervened in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after the disclosure of drugs angle. The NCB team has taken fast action and arrested many people including Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty.