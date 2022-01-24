More than two years after becoming aware of a new virus, SARS-CoV-2. What initially seemed a pneumonia, about which there were hardly any data, ended up becoming a disease that has reached all corners of the world. And, despite living with COVID for more than two years, its real origin is still unknown.

The mission of the Health Organization (WHO) to Wuhan, in order to investigate the initial outbreak, did not end the many hypotheses surrounding this virus. recently a Harvard biologist Alina Chan, assured in the Horizonte program that the most probable origin of the coronavirus outside “of a laboratory”. A theory that, since the start of the pandemic, has been on the lips of many.

Investigations in the Huanan (Wuhan) market, where the outbreak is believed to have started, they have not found the natural source or the animal that would have bridged the virus before infecting humans. Something that makes you believe that you could get out of the Wuhan Virology Laboratory. In its facilities, according to the information it publishes ABC, eight viruses similar to the current one were created, being two of them highly infectious for humans.

Letter to investigate the origin

In May 2021, 18 of the most renowned virologists worldwide requested a “real investigation” to determine the possible artificial origin of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Through a letter to the scientific journal Science They asked that its origin be investigated, since they did not rule out that it was not accidental. “Theories of accidental release from a laboratory and zoonotic spread remain viable“, they assured.

Among the signatories of the outstanding document Ralph Baric, an eminence of the University of North Carolina. Baric worked with Shi Zhelgli, bat coronavirus expert from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Years ago, both published a study on the technique of reverse genetics, which had allowed them to give life to a virus through their DNA and then manipulate it and create an artificial coronavirus.

For this they used the ‘backbone’ of the SARS virus and the spike protein of another similar bat coronavirus, SHC014. Laboratory tests showed a great capacity for contagion in humans of this coronavirus. The study, as reported ABC, I was looking for prevent future pandemics and serve as a basis for possible treatments, generated much controversy among the scientific community, warning of the danger of create viral threats in laboratories, something that previously did not exist naturally. And, furthermore, the fact that he could escape the control of the laboratory, of BSL-3 security, the penultimate in said biosafety scale.

Eight artificial coronaviruses

After that study, Dr. Zhengli continued to perform similar experiments, using reverse genetics, at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, then qualified as BSL-2 (one step below the previous one). In it the doctor, together with the zoologist Peter Daszak, collected and stored several bat coronaviruses abundant in southeastern China and other neighboring countries.

As they themselves confirmed in the results of their studies, they replicated up to eight clones in Wuhan of the WIV1 virus, to which they added the spikes of other coronaviruses found in bat caves. According to their conclusions, at least two of them “reproduced very well in human cells”. This WIV1 is the closest ‘relative’ to the SARS-CoV-1, which infected more than 8,000 people between 2002 and 2003 in Southeast Asia.

At this time, many virologists criticized the fact that These experiments will be carried out inside a BSL-2 security laboratory.. A level of security that, in his own words, is “similar to that of a dentist’s office”.