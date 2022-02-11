ABC is guaranteed in the final of the Potiguar Championship. This Thursday (10), Alvinegro drew 1-1 with rival América, at Frasqueirão, for the final of the Cidade de Natal Cup, equivalent to the first round of the State Championship. Elefante had the advantage of equality for the campaign made in the competition.

The achievement assured ABC a place in the 2023 Copa do Brasil. If it also wins the second round, called Copa Rio Grande do Norte, Alvinegro guarantees the state title without the need for a final.

By determination of the North-Rio-Grandense Football Federation (FNF), following a recommendation from the Potiguar Public Ministry, the Clássico-Rei was played with a single crowd. Despite the bleachers 100% favorable to ABC, América came out ahead. In the 37th minute of the first half, midfielder Ítalo Henrique failed in midfield and William shot from the left. He crossed low and also striker Thiaguinho, in the small area, sent it to the nets.

In the final stage, at five minutes, forward Wallyson took a corner from the right and midfielder Allan Dias, with a header, left everything the same. Needing to regain the lead to win the turn, América pressed, but goalkeeper Pedro Paulo made at least three good saves and held the tie, favorable to ABC.

This Thursday’s King’s Classic was the 546th in history, being the 171st to end in a tie. Elefante has 197 wins, while Dragão won 178 times. The last of them in January, for the first phase of Potiguar, when Alvirrubro ended a sequence of three consecutive triumphs of the rival by winning by 2 to 1, also in Frasqueirão. The statistics are from Marcos Trindade, researcher of football memory in Rio Grande do Norte.

