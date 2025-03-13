ABC teaches the exit door to Mazón with a cover editorial with messages to Feijóo

The ABC newspaper takes its cover this Wednesday An editorial entitled ‘Mazón must leave’ in which he asks for the immediate march of the president of the Generalitat Valenciana and urges Feijóo to withdraw his support. The text, accompanied by a photo of Mazón that occupies a large part of the first of the newspaper, qualifies as “lousy” the management that the Valencian government played on the day of the Dana, on October 29 of last year, when more than 200 people died.

“Maybe to remove Mazón does not fix the situation in the Valencian Community, but keep it in power is certainly a serious mistake and lead to a deepening of the crisis with a weak leader,” concludes ABC. The text asks Mazón’s resignation after Judge Nuria Ruiz Tobarra, who investigates responsibilities in tragedy, published on Monday a 16 -page car that sweeps the version of the Government of Mazón on the response to the catastrophe. The judicial resolution registered the “negligence” of the management and questions the report on the sending of the alert, in addition to imputing the former justice and internal Salaome Pradas and the former Autonomous Secretary of Emilio Argüeso emergencies. Vocento’s national header believes that all this “makes Carlos Mazón’s continuity unfeasible at the head of the Valencian Community.”

“The car, dictated in an initial phase of the instruction, already concludes sharply that the responsibilities for the delay in the notice to the population are concentrated in the regional executive,” continues the editorial of the conservative newspaper. The magistrate’s text comes, indeed, in an initial phase of instruction, and both the president and his companions of the Popular Party have taken care that during the judicial process the conclusions may vary or expand. The national spokesman of the PP, Miguel Tellado, said Tuesday that “the judicial car leaves Carlos Mazón in the same position he was, because he does not affect him.” “We will see who the judge ends by charging or not imputing,” said the vice president of the Valencian Consell, Susana Camarero.

The ABC also criticizes in its editorial the attempt of the direction of Alberto Núñez Feijóo of holding his Valencian baron. “Judicial investigation, as progress, offers conclusions that evidence, regardless of their criminal translation and the possible and future involvement of other administrations, the lousy management of the catastrophe by the Generalitat led by Carlos Mazón,” they say. “The Popular Party says that ‘the car has not changed anything’ and it is true, everyone knows that, since the day after the tragedy, Mazón is a president with assisted breathing.”

In fact, the newspaper also indicates the responsibility of the party’s leadership dome, and, specifically, that of its president, for minimizing the crisis derived from the Mazón situation. The ABC ensures that the popular “hide” that there is no solution for the crisis and that they “self -deceive believing that Mazón may be able to lead the reconstruction.” “The problem is that the surveys indicate that Carlos Mazón’s mortgage is heavier and more extensive than a Feijóo can intuit that it is true that he does not like to enter the field of his barons,” the editorial points out.

The ABC editorial also includes the judge’s assessments on the performance of other Valencian organizations that responded in time and with sufficient provision to the tragedy, as was the case of The University of Valencia, which suspended before the rains all the teaching and administrative activity. And although he says that the inadmissibility of the complaint against the president of the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation is “debatable”, he adds that “although other administrations have had responsibility in what happened […]that does not relieve an apex the level of negligence exhibited by the Generalitat and its president. ”

The 11 phrases of the Dana judge who lay Mazón excuses: “The national emergency was not required”

ABC complements its editorial with an article by the newspaper director, Julián Quirós, entitled ‘Mazón and its conscience‘. Quirós, who was also the director of the Valencian newspaper the provinces and admits that he has “personal affection” towards the president of the Generalitat, qualifies as “monstrous” that, after more than 200 dead, Mazón puts “the emphasis” in the “safeguard” of his position. “If Mazón has not answered with a resounding yes” to the question of “if he could do something else, something different, something better” on the day of the truce, “the least thing is that he can lose the poltrona,” he concludes.