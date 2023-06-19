ABC | “My God, someone came up with that” – The name of the gas station chain that everyone knows came about in a strange way

Which is that the first thing you do when you enter a gas station?

Pay for refueling? Buy a coffee? Going to the buffet?

You will most likely go to the bathroom first.

“In the stations of the early 1990s, they were completely blocked when group tourists stopped. The entrepreneurial community of oil companies did not pay attention to this”, says Heikki Strandén.

It was a key observation that the new CEO of Ässähuoltamoi realized. Ässähuoltamot was a development company of the S Group, because in the 1990s cooperative stores had a strong desire to enter the gas station business.

“Lots of toilets, lots of cash registers. No need to queue. In addition, all services under one roof around the clock.”

Strandé and his colleagues hardly realized that they would fundamentally change the concept of a gas station.

That change still lacked a name.

The toilet photographed in Lappeenranta’s ABC Viipurinporti in 2016.

For everyone Finnish motorists are probably familiar with the bright yellow tower with three letters on top.

ABC.

Every Finnish motorist also seems to have an opinion about the chain. However, not everyone knows that the birth of the station empire’s name was a last-minute stroke of genius.

It connects to that tower, to the pylon.

ABC’s light tower, pylon, familiar to Finns, photographed in the yard of Perniö station in 2009.

“One thing was important to us. We have to make our business visible in the middle of the fields and bushes”, recalls Strandén.

In the 1990s, he traveled the world looking for ways to challenge traditional chains such as Shell and Esso. The attention-grabbing towers along the American highways were memorable.

“We drew 3D pictures of the landscape, where there is a traffic station with meter fields. Then a tower was drawn, and a knife and fork were placed on it as symbols. An empty space was left at the top.”

Here, a meter field is being built in Helsinki in 1998. The style of the letters was originally taken from the logo of the Swedish OBS! store chain.

“ “Oh my god, someone come up with that.”

It was reserved for the station name. The S group presented names beginning with S, such as S-asema and Smart. There was even Kurre, which refers to a squirrel, because the shrill double consonant “would stick in my mind”.

“I had to go and present the concepts to the board meeting, so I told the graphic designer, oh my god, someone come up with that empty space, or else it will look silly,” says Strandén.

Then he said something that changed everything.

“For example, put a and b and c in the pictures.”

Jarkko Väisänen and Sanna Väisänen (née Hiltunen) celebrated their wedding at ABC in Kajaani in 2017.

Name was a secondary matter at first. Strandén’s focus was on refining the concept: the premises must be spacious and the opening hours and menu must be clear.

“The starting point was that whenever the door is open, you get hot food.”

And those toilets. They were needed a lot, because families with children who bring money don’t sneak out from behind the spare parts counter at the service station into a sleazy mess.

Vacancy at Lohja ABC in 2019.

ABC therefore consists of extremely carefully thought out parts. The competitors were also awake. Strandén lifts Shell’s “Mussel” concept, where you first refuel and then eat it served to the tables.

“But the retail know-how was missing there.”

The S group brought in shops, so the “gas station” turned into a traffic station, a service station or whatever you want to call it.

It had to be big, there had to be a shop, the chef couldn’t be “sent home at seven in the evening”, and the tower had to be visible everywhere.

But that name. It could have been 123 in the observation image, says Strandén, who managed to say the magical three letters before that.

“That ABC only described to the decision-makers that it will then have the right name.”

ABC’s chicken salad filmed at Hyvinkää station in 2012.

of the S group marketing found out the appropriateness of the name options with the help of research. Smarts and kurres did not sit well with drivers in the provinces.

It was decided to do one more study with about nine names around Oulu and Tampere. The fatal three letters were added.

“The congregation fell silent when the results came out. It [ABC] was absolutely overwhelming. Especially young people and children liked it. It was easy enough.”

Although the name was considered strange in the corridors of the office, the different management levels of the S Group accepted the result. The name was just the icing on the cake, which got the cooperative store excited. Now they would have a ready concept to challenge the oil company-led industry.

According to Strandén’s memory, the name was sealed in 1997, and the following year the first ABC was opened in Utti, next to Kouvola.

Paradoxically, ABC has also expanded into an oil company, as it owns a joint fuel supply company with the ST1 chain.

Tatu Raita and Johanna Määttä refueled with Teivo ABC in the summer of 2022.

Now driving becomes electrified. Because of that, people are left with idle time at the stations, because charging an electric car is, at least for the time being, slower than refueling.

The chain has a rapidly expanding charging brand ABC Lataus, but is the legacy of Strandén, who has retired from the industry, in other respects?

“I think those business locations are good, they are in central locations. Where there is room for development is the content.”

Strandén interprets that the background of those criticizing the chain reveals a concern about the similarity of the stations.

“Each destination should have something more special and local that gets people excited again.”

Jari Savolainen came by boat to ABC in Viitasaari in 2007.

He seems to be proud of how the chain broke the bureaucracy of rule-Finland. Back in the mid-1990s, it was unheard of for a large grocery store to operate in a gas station. There are no similar obstacles to doing business in modern Finland, so has the industry’s hunger waned?

“Unfortunately, we are falling behind in development in Finland, even though we should be at the forefront.”

It may require some new character to come in and come up with something on the spur of the moment before an important meeting.

I ran ABC’s dining side in 2001.

Pirkkala’s ABC in 2004.

Fuel prices at the Mannerheimintie ABC gas station in Helsinki in 2008.