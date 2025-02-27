02/27/2025



ABC journalist Laura Montero Carretero has been awarded the AECOC Journalism Award for Business Competitiveness for her article ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution staggers in the productivity deficit’, recognized as the best work among the more than 200 candidates received in the 2024 edition.

The jury of this award, organized by the Association of the companies of the Great Consumption Sector and that already goes for its thirteenth edition, has valued the report, published in the Sunday Supplement ABC Company on September 22, for contributing «a Deep analysis on a topic of news that also significantly affects the proper business functioning and the advances of the Spanish economy ».

In her speech, the editor has thanked Aecoc “her commitment to recognize rigorous and quality journalism” and has considered that “these awards value a profession, journalism, which, without a doubt, is essential to consolidate our democratic system.”

Laura Montero Carretero is graduated in journalism by the Complutense University of Madrid and won the Extraordinary Degree Prize. In addition, he made the Master of Journalism and Digital Communication ABC-UCM. After passing through the Economics section, where he wrote about Banca, since 2019 he is the editor of the ABC company supplement.









This award joins others achieved by the journalist in recent months, such as the Cosmetic Industry Journalism Award, awarded by Stanpa, the Prize for Communication and Dissemination to the person José Echegaray, granted by the Institute of Engineering of Spain (IIE) and the Foundation for the Promotion of Industrial Innovation (F2I2), and the recognition as a finalist in the prizes of journalism on journalism, aeronautical and aeron Spanish space, organized by digital aviation.

Tania Sieira



The jury of the XIII AECOC Awards for Journalism for Business Competitiveness has been composed of AECOC president, Ignacio González; the general director of AECOC, José Mª Bonmatí; the president of the Federation of Associations of Journalists from Spain, Miguel Ángel Noceda; the deputy director of El Confidencial, Miquel Roig; the chief editor of Economy of El Mundo, Marcos Iriarte; the deputy director of ABC, Yolanda Gómez and the journalist of El País and winner of the previous edition, Emilio Sánchez.

More than a hundred managers, media professionals and representatives of the academic world, have met today in Madrid in the delivery of this traditional award. An act that also served to publicize the AECOC academic awards, which recognize the best end of the degree and master’s degrees of university students throughout the country.