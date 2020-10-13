This primer, both anecdotal and enlightening on Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007), recalls the importance of demiurge authors in twentieth century cinema, who were then almost shelved by the domination of the all-image and all-media. .

A style that lends itself to satire

Although sometimes dealing with trivial aspects of the artist’s life, this work has the merit, by its lapidary aspect, of pointing out certain phobias and faults of the Swedish filmmaker which defined a style so recognizable that he easily lent the flank to satire. We remember, for example, the sketch by Jacques Villeret where, with a few mouth sounds and imitations of Swedish voices, the actor brilliantly recreates the neurotic atmosphere of Bergman cinema.

In this alphabet book edited by Martin Thomasson, we find for example the entries “family”, “fears”, “humiliation”, “madness”, “light”, “phonophobia”, “silence”, “aversion to travel”, which , in their own way, explain the style and options of the filmmaker.

Scary light and positive darkness

Thus, according to the authors of this pamphlet, at Bergman “Daylight is associated with anguish and fear”. Hence the nightmare scenes under blinding lights. Conversely, among the positive notions also listed here, there is for example the “Darkness”, whose corollary in the context could be the word “Confession” (in a quote, Bergman mentions “The magical twilight of the confessional, the whispering voices, the smell of incense “).

In the same register, we find “Loneliness”:this leader of men and troop leader, in the theater as in the cinema, very much liked being alone and spent part of his life in the relative isolation of a sparsely populated island, Farö.

“You will be entertaining all the time”

Paradoxical artist if you will, characterized by his constants and his obsessions, and having aroused as many caricatures as tributes (see certain films by Woody Allen, great Bergmaniac), Bergman was however not a monochrome, monotonous artist, unequivocal, not even deeply desperate – as the clichés would tend to suggest. Evidenced by this entry in the alphabet book: “entertainer”. She recalls how the filmmaker “Was aware of working in the entertainment industry”. We even lend him this internal command: “You will be entertaining all the time”, emphasizing that “Sex and violence – key ingredients in any thriller or horror film – abound in his films” .

While some qualify Bergman’s cinema, with its sometimes unbearable psychological tension and often depressive atmosphere, ” headlock “, their unique imagery (glaring examples, the Seventh Sealor Screams and Whispers) ranks them among the most spectacular jewels of the 7th art. By synthesizing notions, constants and anecdotes, this little primer recalls the formidable expressiveness of this work.