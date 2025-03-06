03/05/2025



Updated 03/06/2025 at 15: 33h.





In her presentation last week, the general director of ABC, Ana Delgadohe reiterated that the ABC initiative we take care of with you has a will to transform and also last over time, with the aim of changing the way Spanish society observes caregivers. These thousands of people make a fundamental work in the privacy of their homesand very often without supporting support in the economic, labor or even emotional field.

The objective of the project is precisely to help build a Spain that recognize and protect the caregiver.

“For ABC it is a positioning and commitment to society,” says Delgado. «That is why we configure the ABC project we take care of you Transversal to all year 2025. For us it is not simple news but something that we must do, it is social commitment ».

In addition to the informative effort, which will be reflected in news, interviews or reports on the reality of these invisible citizens, ABC will also award prizes To companies, institutions, projects and, of course, caregivers, aligned with this initiative. The ceremony is scheduled for November 5, International Caregiver Day.









Firm commitment

For the general director, ABC is the most suitable means of communicating this cause, since “she has always demonstrated her firm commitment to today and society.” Between caregivers and dependents, approximately one 20% of the population in Spain It would be immersed in this situation, a number important enough to “give prominence to the situation of caregivers,” says Delgado.

The figure of a fifth of the Spanish population comes from the INE itself, which indicates that currently this percentage (almost 10 million people) is 65 years or older, a figure that will exceed 25% in the next ten years.

For the social role that has a means of communication like this, “we must acquire commitments that are at the service of society, and ABC took care of you seemed to us that the entity had enough to get involved as a company,” adds the general director of the newspaper. «Our capacity allows us to give the necessary visibility to this situationto participate to the society of the moment so complex in which we live and alert what comes in the short-medium term: we must be aware and act accordingly ».

The motto that accompanies the project is that “at some point in our life we ​​have all been, we are or will be caregivers”

The motto that accompanies the project is that «at some point in our life We have all been, or we will be caregivers». It is a reality that is present, but of which we are not aware until we have to assume it.

“This situation is tremendously democratized, affects many people,” says Delgado. «We believe that it is not enough just to give visibility, We want to go furtherwe want to improve the quality of useful information, show and facilitate access to existing aid, try to involve the companies in which they detect the “fragile collective” that exists in their organizations and that they raise accompaniments and aids ».

In short, try to improve the lives of people who care for other people Through journalism and turn the initiative into a part of the transformative society.