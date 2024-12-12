ABC editor Elena Calvo has been awarded this Thursday with the ‘Isabel Zendal’ Nursing and Journalism Award from the General Nursing Council (CGE) in the written press category for her report ‘The health workers who emigrated to the United Kingdom pack their bags’ , in which he recounted how health professionals who emigrated to the United Kingdom looking for better working conditions, especially nurses, are leaving the country due to poor working conditions and the difficulties that have arisen for them. post Brexit.

Through this recognition, the CGE seeks to “recognize the role” of journalists who, with their work, “contribute to ensuring that both society and public administrations have greater and better knowledge about the different areas and situations in which they work.” nurses’ work,” in the words of the president of the council, Florentino Pérez Raya.

The CGE has also awarded the work of Aloña Velasco (Cadena SER Euskadi) in the radio category and Julián Cano, of Castilla-La Mancha TV, in the television section. Each of them has received a trophy designed for the occasion and the amount of €1,000 per category.

Among 57 jobs

The winning works have been selected from among the 57 works presented by a jury made up of people of recognized prestige, both from the fields of nursing and journalism. Thus, this jury is made up of Eva Arana, with more than 20 years of experience in institutional health communication in Andalusia; Emilio de Benito, former journalist for ‘El País’ and member of the board of directors of the National Association of Health Information (ANIS); and, Hildegart González, doctor in communication and professor at the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Navarra who studies the image of nurses in the media; as well as by the CGE communications director, David Ruipérez, and the three vice presidents of the institution: Raquel Rodríguez Llanos, José Ángel Rodríguez and José Luis Cobos.









For the evaluation of the works presented, it has been taken into account that the image of nursing is a faithful reflection of the profession in any of its areas, the originality of the theme, that the extension/duration has been balanced, with understandable language. for the general public, as well as the use of reliable sources of information, with special interest in the presence of nurses. Furthermore, in a complementary way, the graphic or sound support of the works has been assessed.

Elena Calvo Tomás (1992) has a degree in Journalism and Audiovisual Communication from the San Pablo CEU University and an ABC-UCM Master’s Degree 2015-2016. It has gone through the Economy, Spain and digital table sections. She is currently a Health editor in the Society section.