IMore and more manufacturers only offer their software as a subscription. You can no longer buy a program. Behind this is the realization that ongoing software maintenance has its price. Microsoft has made its Office family popular in this way: Because for a modest 60 euros a year you can not only use Word, Excel and colleagues on several computers for a year, but the whole family can be equipped with them and on top of that lavish cloud storage added. This makes the decision easy.

For the modernization of the PC with PDF software, we first looked at market leader Adobe. The company deserves the honor of having invented the PDF product category and at the same time being the reference with its software. Acrobat Pro 2020 for one computer costs 570 euros with a perpetual license. The subscription for Acrobat Standard costs EUR 185 with annual advance payment, the high-quality Pro version with text recognition (OCR) for scanned documents costs EUR 215 per year.

That was too expensive for us. While looking for an alternative, we came across the Finereader PDF 15 from Abbyy, a company that has been active in this field for decades and offers products related to automatic text recognition. Even the smallest version of the Finereader, called Standard, is capable of OCR text recognition and costs 200 euros as a one-time payment. Bargain hunters pay attention to special offers that can be 100 euros and less. A version called Corporate for the recommended 300 euros also masters the comparison of documents in different file formats and other requirements of larger companies. Finereader is also available for the Mac, but with a smaller range of functions.

Thorough and fast

So we tried out the Windows version, which is quick to set up, but takes a few seconds to start the program even on a super fast machine with Intel processors of the twelfth generation and 16 gigabytes of RAM. A start screen then appears with menus for opening, editing or converting documents. You can control a scanner, provided that it is installed with Twain drivers, and in this way scan directly as a PDF or, after text recognition, have it converted into Word or Excel formats. Photos can also be opened.







Text recognition then starts automatically on the respective project working page. A number of things can be configured for their use, the thoroughness and speed of the recognition as well as the languages ​​to be used or additional dictionaries. The higher the quality of the scan, the better the recognition rate. The fine reader could even do something with a mobile phone photo taken crookedly from a loose hand.

We then photographed a magazine page with the smartphone without paying attention to correct alignment. The photo was automatically rotated correctly in the fine reader. Then the recognition of the layout starts, in this case it was a column set with indented boxes and a table with graphics. The software coped very well with this, put the text in the reading order and then started with the text recognition. At the end there was a very well reconstructed Word document, only with the table there were problems. What is not clearly recognized by the OCR text recognition is highlighted in color, you can improve it with the keyboard and see the “problem area” displayed. It’s that easy.

The PDF viewer displays documents and allows them to be edited with stamps, notes, watermarks. It allows the blacking out of text passages and the signature, either via an image file or with a digital signature certificate. The very lavish equipment also includes smartphone integration: Documents photographed with the cell phone camera can be imported into the fine reader via Google Drive. What we didn’t like: the notification tones that couldn’t be switched off and the somewhat old-fashioned design. Scanning multiple pages with our multifunction device from Kyocera only works if you switch off the Finereader interface and use the hardware scanner driver. If you create a PDF from Word, you have to do without hyperlinks. But all in all you get a lot of performance for a moderate price and a noteworthy alternative to Adobe Acrobat.





