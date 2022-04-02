“turn red” or “Net” is one of the most recent premieres of Disney Plus. The plot of the film brings us closer to a young Mei Lee who turns into a giant red panda. But beyond her inspiration from Asian culture (which includes famous K-pop idols), fans believe they have found a nostalgic connection with her. “Monsters Inc.”famous Pixar film that introduced us, in addition to Sully and Mike, to Boo.

Specifically, this recent hypothesis indicates that abby and the mentioned little one are the same person. According to what was reported by Screen Rant, the foundations are based on the physical resemblance of both characters. In this way, we start with the shape of the face, since a rounded structure seems to frame a pair of brown eyes, which are very distinctive in both.

Boo starred in “Monsters Inc.” alongside Sulley and Mike. Photo: Composition/Disney

In addition to this, they also share the same hair color and even the bangs. However, Boo had two pigtails, which could have been turned into an even fall hairstyle just to show the little girl’s maturity.

Now, if we look at her outfit, we can see that Abby is wearing a hair band of the same color that Boo used to wear to adjust her pigtails. Also, we notice a palette of pinks and purples in almost the same tones of the human protagonist of “Monsters Inc.” As for the flowers on her overalls, these could be a reference to the decorations in her room, which we saw in the 2001 film.

Personality is another aspect that could validate this theory. Boo is known for not being afraid of Sulley and the monsters on the tape (with the exception of Randall). She shares it with Mei’s friend, as she doesn’t seem to flinch when the young girl transforms into a giant red panda, instead she runs to hug her soft, furry belly.

For now, it is not known if both girls are the same person. The only thing that can be confirmed is that “Red” has positioned itself as one of Pixar’s most beloved bets in recent months, thanks to all the messages it has in the background, such as its metaphor with menstruation and reconciliation with ancestors .

In addition, many have rescued the nostalgia that some details of the plot represent, such as the tamagotchi or the fact that they used the rage of what the boybands were in the early 2000s to introduce us to the 4 Town. Fans are delighted with the film and hope that a sequel will be announced soon.