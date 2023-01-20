Although at the moment we have only seen one chapter of the series of The Last of Usfans believe that this is just the beginning, a second season focused on The Last of Us Part II it could happen in the future. While we wait for more official information, the community has wasted no time, and they have found the actress who, perhaps, will be in charge of giving life to Abby.

Abby is a main character in The Last of Us Part II, and although her participation caused a lot of controversy at the time, many cannot wait to see her in this adaptation. Thus, fans have pointed out that Shannon Berry would be the right actress for this adaptation.

Why? Well, to start, looks a lot like the character and Berry has even commented on it. Alongside this, fans noticed that series creator and TV series producer Neil Druckmann follows her on Instagram. Berry also follows Bella Ramsey, and the franchise’s official Instagram account.

While this doesn’t mean much on paper, it also doesn’t completely rule out the fan theory. However, considering that we have only seen one episode of the series, there is still much to discoverand no one rules out that even the end of the first season has to do with a possible sequel.

the idea of ​​seeing The Last of Us Part II adapted for television is something that sounds more complicated than it could be. Considering the game is twice the length of the first game, as well as two protagonists, this could well be several years from now, and have its two seasons.

