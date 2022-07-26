The European Commission has approved upadacitinib (Rinovoq *, 45 mg induction dose, and 15 and 30 mg maintenance doses) for the treatment of active ulcerative colitis, moderate to severe, in adult patients who have responded inadequately, have not responded or who are intolerant to other conventional therapies or biologics. The American announces it AbbViea global biopharmaceutical company that has discovered and developed the drug, a selective and reversible inhibitor of Jak (Janus kinase) currently being studied in numerous immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

European approval – explains the company in a note – is supported by data from two clinical induction studies, U-Achieve induction and U-Accomplish, and one maintenance study, U-Achieve maintenancAnd. In all three studies, significantly more patients treated with upadacitinib achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission (according to the Adapted Mayo Score) of disease at week 8 in the induction studies and at week 52 in the maintenance study. , and all secondary endpoints, including clinical response and mucosal healing.

Ulcerative colitis is an immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease characterized by an exaggerated and improper response of the immune system, which can have a significant impact on patients and often involves disability. At least 6.8 million people worldwide are living with chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), such as ulcerative colitis. “Patients with ulcerative colitis live with unpredictable and often painful symptoms that negatively affect their quality of life, including emotionally, socially and economically“, points out Alessandro Armuzzi, head of the Ibd operative unit at the Ircss Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano, Milan. “Upadacitinib has been shown to have the ability to improve crucial parameters of the disease, such as lasting clinical remission and mucosal healing. It is necessary to aim as much as possible for stringent disease control and restoration of quality of life. , in three clinical studies the drug has been shown to generate a significantly positive impact on the quality of life of patients with ulcerative colitis. These results represent a step forward for patients who, despite treatment with conventional or biological therapies, continue to have a active disease “.

In the induction and maintenance placebo-controlled clinical trials in ulcerative colitis – the note reads – the overall safety data were generally consistent with the known safety profile of upadacitinib.

This is the fifth therapeutic indication approved for upadacitinib in Europe. The drug is in fact already approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and atopic dermatitis.

Phase III studies with upadacitinib are ongoing in the following diseases: rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis.