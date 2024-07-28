Texas.- The fall of 2021 was a shock for the state of Texas. More than 9,000 migrants crossed the border one day in September and arrived in the city of Del Rio, where they gathered in a tent camp located under a bridge. Thousands more arrived that same week from countries around the world, testing the city’s capacity to receive them.

The following spring, Texas opened a new border. On April 13, a bus arrived at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, carrying 24 migrants who had been offered a free ride from Del Rio, Texas, chartered by the state’s Division of Emergency Management. More buses arrived in the capital in the following days.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser suggested that Texas Governor Greg Abbott had “tricked” many of the migrants into riding the buses. The White House called it a “political stunt.”

In the two years since Abbott sent the first buses from Texas, the bus program has become an important part of the country’s migrant transportation infrastructure.

A New York Times analysis of state records, immigration data collected by Syracuse University and records from destination cities, as well as interviews with dozens of migrants, city officials and leaders of immigration organizations, show that the Texas program continues to expand its reach — new destination cities include Boston, Detroit and Albuquerque, New Mexico — and is helping to transform migration across the United States.

For every five immigrants who had immigration court hearings scheduled in New York, Chicago or Denver over the past two years — a clue to where they planned to live — one immigrant traveled to those cities on a state-funded bus from Texas.

While Abbott did not create the migration crisis that peaked late last year, the analysis showed that he spread and concentrated it. He took what might otherwise have been a slow spread of migrants from the border to cities and towns across the United States and focused it on a few places.

“I brought the border to you,” Abbott told a jubilant crowd at the Republican National Convention, where sharply curbing migration — one of former President Donald Trump’s central campaign promises — has been a frequent theme. “Those buses will keep rolling until we finally secure our border.”

In doing so, he appears to have succeeded in his stated goal: changing the conversation around immigration in the United States, forcing Democrats to demand better border security and President Joe Biden to backtrack on many of his promises of a more welcoming immigration policy.

“If one of his goals was to draw attention to what is happening at the border and to give many cities in the interior that do not experience the problem on a daily basis a sense of what it is like, then yes, he has succeeded,” said Camille Joseph Varlack, chief of staff to New York Mayor Eric Adams.

So far, New York has spent $5.1 billion to deal with the recent wave of migrants arriving in the state — not all of them on buses from Texas, of course — and that figure was expected to rise to $10 billion by June 2025.

By comparison, the program has cost Texas more than $230 million. In total, through mid-June, the state has transported nearly 120,000 migrants on more than 2,600 buses to six cities, state records show. On at least nine occasions, the state has also flown migrants home.

Most of them came from just one country: Venezuela. If free transportation had not existed, many Venezuelans would have joined the large existing communities of their compatriots in states like Florida and Texas.

In New York, the numbers of migrants arriving by bus are staggering. Since the start of the Texas program through March, nearly 26,000 Venezuelan immigrants had initial hearings scheduled in New York-area immigration courts. During that same period, nearly 24,000 Venezuelans traveled to New York on a bus from Texas.

“Two years ago, the top destinations were Houston and Dallas,” said Valeria Wheeler, executive director of a shelter in the Texas border town of Eagle Pass, describing how travel plans for newly arrived asylum seekers have changed.

However, the picture is even more complicated than it seems: the arrival of large numbers of migrants overwhelms services in cities, which are forced to develop secondary migration patterns. Some of the migrants transported by bus from Texas to these cities later moved elsewhere.

New York has paid more than 35,000 migrants to leave, with Illinois, Florida and, indeed, Texas among the top destinations. Denver has purchased tickets for 22,000 migrants to go to places like California, Utah and Florida. About 1,400 of them have also returned to Texas. The state of Illinois helped fund more than 7,000 trips from Chicago.

The rapid arrival of so many migrants, especially asylum seekers who cannot obtain work permits for six months, proved too much for one city to handle.

“We are willing to provide that assistance,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “But we can’t provide it to everyone.”

Sudden impact

The measures that Texas has taken to reduce the chaos that has erupted in the cities where its buses have arrived have been insufficient.

Officials in destination cities said program organizers in Texas often refused to cooperate or even notify them of new buses’ arrivals. Buses arrived at odd hours, sometimes far from transportation hubs or nonprofits that could help settle new migrants. In May 2023, for example, two buses dropped off a total of nearly 80 migrants outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington.

Migrant advocates, some of whom worked with the state of Texas on bus transportation, called the state’s strategy provocative.

Tiffany Burrow, operations manager for a nonprofit in Del Rio, said state officials purposely made it difficult for her group to coordinate with destination cities and help facilitate the arrival of migrants.

Burrow said his group decided to stop working with the state bus program in September.

“They are not doing it for humanitarian reasons,” he said.

Abbott, who declined to be interviewed, has defended the bus program, saying it was put in place to relieve the pressure of so many migrants arriving in Texas border communities.

Aides said the goal was to help border cities by creating a lasting transportation program and to make the political case that large-scale unauthorized immigration was wreaking havoc on the country.

“What is happening in New York is calm and organized compared to the real chaos of what we are seeing at the border,” Abbott explained during a talk in New York in 2023.

He added that the program was voluntary — “no one is ever put on a bus against their will” — and only accounted for a fraction of migrant arrivals in major cities. “The biggest importer of immigrants is not Texas. It’s Joe Biden.”

From bus to bus

Some cities that had initially welcomed the buses from Texas, hoping they would bring a new source of labor and economic growth, later found they had to scale back their welcoming plans.

One of them was Denver.

Of all the cities that Texas has bused and that have welcomed large numbers of migrants over the past two years, according to the Times analysis, Denver appeared to be the one that received the most migrants from Abbott’s buses.

(At the lower end was Los Angeles, where very few new immigrants arrived on the Texas-chartered buses.)

Denver initially offered several weeks of free housing to newly arrived migrants. But after the number of people in shelters rose to 10 times their pre-surge average, reaching nearly 5,000 in January, according to officials, the city began offering only 72 hours of free housing. City officials began advising arriving migrants to move on elsewhere.

“There is no shelter in Denver,” the signs in Spanish now read inside the city’s main immigration center.

However, the buses keep coming.

At 11:48 p.m. on a weekday night in June, a white bus with Texas license plates pulled up to a Denver hotel that has served as a way station for newly arrived immigrants.

Jhogelvis Salazar, an immigrant from Venezuela, got off with about 30 others. He had never heard of Denver before accepting the free bus ride from El Paso, Texas.

The next morning at the shelter, he was told that Denver had run out of money for the migrant shelter, that jobs were scarce, and that he and the others would be better off somewhere else.

He stood for several minutes looking at a map of the United States. A volunteer suggested that the Pacific Northwest might be a good destination, and he decided to take a bus to Portland, Oregon. He was told that the city of Denver would pay for the ticket.

Angreylis Bolívar, a 27-year-old asylum seeker from Maracaibo, Venezuela, who arrived in Denver on a bus from Texas last fall, chose to stay in Colorado’s capital. But it hasn’t been easy.

She lives in a small apartment east of downtown, in a complex that houses more than 100 recent immigrants, most of them Venezuelans. Her husband has found work in construction, she said, but it has been difficult to pay the $1,300 rent. “There is a lot of competition,” she said, given the number of immigrants. She added that many of the new arrivals have left.

City officials confirm that nearly half of the 42,000 immigrants who have passed through the city’s reception system have left.

At one point, projected spending on immigrant services reached $180 million by 2024, about 10 percent of the budget. City officials warned that there would be cuts to city services. Since then, reduced time offered to accommodate immigrants has reduced the projected cost.

“I think it’s changed the city,” said Denver Mayor Johnston, who said it had forced officials to think about immigration in ways they hadn’t before.

Denver now has a program of classes, training and assistance designed to help asylum seekers prepare for the moment — typically several months after their arrival — when they will be granted a work permit. For those with no hope of obtaining a work permit soon, she said, the city has expanded its offer of paid housing to six months.

He said he hoped Denver’s initiative would serve as a model for other cities to better assist migrants. But he acknowledged that a new surge in arrivals could overwhelm the new system.

Johnston said he has tried to talk to Abbott about buses. But the governor is not returning his calls.