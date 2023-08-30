Abbot | Helsinki leaves payments for thousands of euros uninvoiced due to Apot’s mistake

Thousands of invoices for home service for families with children were not sent in 2021–2022. The reason is an error in the information system Apot.

Helsinki the city is leaving more invoices uncollected due to an error related to the implementation of the information system Apot.

The Social, Health and Rescue Board decided on Tuesday that customer fees that have not been billed for more than half a year will no longer be collected afterwards.

The bills would have concerned temporary home care for families with children between November 2021 and June 2022. Information about some of the home service visits made during that time was not transferred to the city’s billing system. The error affects 175 customers and an estimated 5,600 customer visits.

Fault has been fixed, and the situation should not happen again, but the unbilled visits should be recorded in the system one by one. It would take a lot of working time and would be so expensive that it is not financially viable for the city to start settling the matter in more detail. In addition, it was reasoned to the politicians that sending invoices after such a long time would no longer be justified.

That’s why Helsinki intends to leave payments for a good 54,000 euros uninvoiced. A similar decision, also related to the introduction of Apot, was made in the spring regarding single-use taxi cards.