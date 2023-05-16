The former Rossoneri goalkeeper: “What tension that week, I didn’t dare leave the house. Then the liberating embrace with Nesta. Tonight is tough, but we have to try”

Mark Pasotto

Twenty years have not been enough to get everyone to agree. To deliver a unique version to history. When memory and story return to minute 86 and 32 seconds of that derby Champions of May 13, 2003, there are still those who speak of the calf and those of the knee. But to all, however, one thing is absolutely clear: Christian Abbiati, at minute 86 and 32 seconds of that 13 May 2003, was unquestionably in the right place at the right time. And that deflection on Kallon’s right-footed shot earned Milan a final which was later sanctified against Juve, and he received a “lifetime policy” delivered directly by Galliani.

Abbiati, then tell us once and for all: knee or calf?

“I would say tibia-calf, but not knee. If anything… shin guard. Holy shin guard”.

An adjective to define the parade.

“The most important of my career is actually that of Perugia against Bucchi (May 1999, Perugia-Milan 1-2, a match that awarded the 16th Scudetto, ed). It was the year of my debut, the year in which from third I became first, the first Scudetto, a save similar to the deadline, a whole set of things. But I tell you that looking back on it, the best memory I have of the semi-final against Inter is running towards the Curva Sud at the end of the game and embracing Nesta: the referee had blown the whistle and we didn’t understand at the time if he had called a foul or the end of the game. However, if I have to assign an adjective to the parade on Kallon, then I say iconic”.

More instinct or more technique? Give us a percentage.

“I can also say ass… (laughs, ed). The instinct is obviously there, you go at him and try to cover as many goals as possible. In technical terms there is the positioning. Let’s say 60% technique, 20% and 20%… luck”.

The podium of his top three saves?

“In addition to the two already mentioned, I add the one about Thiago Motta in another derby (April 2011, ed), because then we won a Scudetto”.

Nesta said she had saved Milan’s life. Did Kallon say anything to her?

“No nothing. I only remember that at the end of the game all the accumulated adrenaline suddenly dropped. I also remember running towards the curve, climbing the safety net together with Fiori, he hugs me and we fall. Luckily the net somehow held us otherwise we would have ended up in the moat”. See also Finally broke the streak! Luis Vázquez scored a goal again in Boca Juniors after 15 dry games

This is what happened on the pitch. But in the locker room?

“A total mess. Reaching the final after beating Inter was the best”.

Maldini said some time ago that he does not remember an “emotional tour de force” like that time in his career. He confirms?

“Well yes. But with a distinction: the week that preceded the first game I experienced normal tension, the really tough thing was the six days between round trips. Tension to a thousand, an absurd pressure. You were terrified of getting hurt in training, I never left the house, to avoid any trouble. I was home-Milanello-home, also for a matter of concentration. Maybe you caught an Inter fan saying something to you, but it also applied to the Milan fans. At Milanello there was tension at every corner, everyone was tense, from the cook to the gardener to the cleaning lady. Everything was precise and perfect, everyone was eager to do things in the best possible way”.

In this sense Ancelotti, with his character, was a great point of reference.

“He was very good at managing tension, which he certainly had too, perhaps even more than ours. But he didn’t let it show. The great strength of him is also that ”.

What was the nicest thing they said to you the day after the return semi-final? Let’s imagine Galliani is involved…

“Actually, the best thing concerns Ancelotti, who complimented me by telling me that I had always trained well and that it was right for me to enjoy that moment. It may seem trivial, but it’s the most beautiful thing a player can hear.”

What sensations does it give you to see Milan in the Champions League semifinal? A very fast path: amazed?

“No, I would say no. I was actually quite confident about the game that Milan have. Last year he showed with the game and with the group that they are an excellent team. Of course, even imagining a semi-final was difficult, but as a fan I hoped for it. It’s a team that plays good football, faces the most complicated opponents head-on and often comes out of it making an excellent impression”. See also With a deficient team..Torino drags Milan to extra runs and slaps it in its own backyard by excluding it from the Italian Cup

Yet it is a Milan that, net of heavy recent results, seems perpetually doomed to skepticism. Maybe too much, putting everything on the plate?

“In general, we should give a little more credit to this coach and this team. I have always defended the work done by the club, team and coach. We are talking about a Milan that has already won. Pioli did an absurd, extraordinary job. Have some coaches like that”.

What emotions do you feel, twenty years later?

“I feel the pressure too because people stop me, ask me questions, ask me how it’s going to go. If only you knew…”

What are the main differences since then?

“Meanwhile the roses. That Milan, for example, was a fairly young group but already of the highest level. Many players at both clubs had already won titles and had more experience in Europe. And then the properties were still the classic Italian ones. Maybe something more romantic, but football evolves quickly.”

You were in the right place at the right time with Kallon: the same cannot be said when you held the position of Rossoneri club manager.

“I came in at the wrong time to do that kind of role. If it was the right one, maybe I’d still be in there. Instead it was the least suitable moment, Galliani had just left, the property was new, there were a thousand rumors that he was unable to support the investment and that the club would change hands again. So I chose to quit even though Fassone had offered me another year of contract”.

AND he devoted himself entirely to his Milanese Harley Davidson dealer. But he doesn’t even go to the stadium anymore?

“Twice this year: with Tottenham and with Napoli in the Champions League. For the rest, I follow on TV. Of the current Milan I have to say that I don’t hear anyone apart from ‘Rambo’, the head of security (laughter, ed)”.

We were talking about Galliani earlier: are you happy to see him at work, with excellent results, in Monza with Berlusconi?

“A lot, also because I started there. I’ve been going to see them since they were in C. And now seeing the championship they’re doing is something very nice ”.

PLet’s get down to the news: is this season finale more about Giroud’s goals or Maignan’s saves?

“From the parades of Maignan. It’s an unwritten rule that I’ve always thought about: if you don’t concede goals, sooner or later you will.” See also 'U.S. The US must offer Colombian migrants an opportunity': Murillo

The debate is open on Maignan: is he the strongest in the world right now?

“He plays with Courtois. He amazed me, yes, but only because I didn’t know him. My protégé however, even if many will turn up their noses, is always Gigio. For me he is a force of nature, then it is obvious that mistakes are made. But he is so young still ”.

In hindsight, did Donnarumma make a mistake moving to Paris?

“The basic problem is that Italian players, when they go abroad, we follow them less. I, on the other hand, follow him constantly, also because I believe I have given him something too, and I say that he does things that I see few people do. I would like to remember that he made us win a European Championship. It happens to him as it happened to Buffon: when he makes a mistake it always seems that the moon is falling. There is little tolerance towards him, probably also due to what happened with Milan ”.

Was Maignan’s absence actually the heaviest possible for Milan?

“Heavy without a doubt, but I would also like to say that I don’t agree with all the criticisms of Tatarusanu. I haven’t seen huge mistakes, maybe he missed the decisive save but for me he behaved well. It’s too easy to accuse the reserve goalkeeper when there are no results.”

A question has been circulating on social media for some time among the Rossoneri fans: do you prefer Milan in Istanbul and fifth in the championship, or Milan fourth in the championship and eliminated in the semifinals? Let’s turn the question over to her…

“Milan in the final for life”.

Yes, but getting there was tough…

“I think it’s really difficult, but you have to try to have no regrets… It’s not every day you get to play in a Champions League semi-final. Go Milan”.

The Rossoneri man of providence?

“I hope so much in Leao, he will be fundamental. He is a phenomenon, Pioli is improving him a lot but he has absurd qualities ”.