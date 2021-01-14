At this time, in this same pandemic moment, but in the glamorous studios where they recorded The Beatles, a new documentary is being developed about the always mythical Abbey Road Studios. The news, in truth, is different: Who is in charge of the recording? Mary McCartney is the name of the director. Does the last name ring a bell?

If These Walls Could Sing (If these walls could sing) will thus be transformed into the first documentary feature film about iconic studios where he also most recently recorded Ricardo Arjona. The work will be produced by Mercury studios, which is a “must have content” appendix of Universal Music Group.

Mary McCartney, photographer and filmmaker, as well as daughter of Paul McCartney, is a necessary participant in the project. When asked about the differences between this documentary in her hands or in those of another filmmaker, for example Steven Spielberg, she makes a difference impossible to equate and refers to her “Personal perspective”.

Paul McCartney, along with his wife Nancy Shellen and their daughter Mary, who will make a documentary on the history of the studio where her father recorded many of his best songs. / AFP Photo / PASCAL GUYOT

It says so from a press release that describes some hard data such as that the work will be produced by John battsek, the same as the documentary Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars.

Says the daughter of: “Some of my first memories as a child come from the time I spent sitting here on Abbey Road “, bill. “I have wanted to tell the story of this historic place for a long time and I could not be better accompanied to make this true creative ambition a reality.”

Alice Webb, executive director of Mercury studiosHe added: “We could not have partnered with a more visionary and passionate team than the one Mary McCartney leads to ctell, for the first time, the incredible story of Abbey Road Studios in a movie”.

Many of the most important albums of the 20th century were recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

Tsunami flowers: “We are thrilled to showcase the work of filmmakers of the highest quality, so we are delighted that Mary is bringing her creative vision to this project.”

Isabel Garvey, Managing Director of Abbey Road StudiosHe said: “If these walls could sing. I lost count of how many times I’ve heard that said at Abbey Road Studios over the years. I can’t wait for some of these stories to finally come to life in what will become a documentary forever. “

If These Walls Could Sing will be part of the celebrations of Abbey Road Studios 90th anniversary, as of November this year. The premiere is supposed to have to do with that date towards the end of the year.

“It was a very hot day in August and I was dressed in a suit and sandals. It was so hot that I took off my sandals and walked barefoot for a few takes and it turned out that in the chosen photograph I am not wearing shoes, in the style of Sandie Shaw (successful singer in the 1960s). “

“The” photo of Abbey Road, a timeless image that identifies the corner of Abbey Road and Grove End Road.

This is Paul talking about his particular idea of ​​posing for the Abbey Road disc cover, the same one that immortalized the studies.

At first, when they saw him barefoot, his bandmates understood that he was a typical McCartney attitude For call the atention. They never imagined that months later the most lysergic of theories around The Beatles would be unleashed: the alleged, and not allegorical, death of Paul.

Look also



Look also



IS