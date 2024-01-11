You buy a car, specifically a BMW or a Mini, and decide to include in the financing the rental of a second car that could be useful in case of need, at controlled rates and above all not subject to sudden price surges. This is in short the ADD&DRIVE solution, a new short-term rental service signed by Alphabet Italia and managed via prepaid tokens.

There are three configurations: starting from the Small version, for those who wish to have a light package of 50 tokens, up to the Large version, which at a cost of 2,000 euros reserves the user 230 tokens and exclusive conditions of use, such as mileage unlimited daily and the second free guide. The customer chooses the package best suited to his needs by including the cost in the financial plan of his BMW or Mini, and immediately has at his disposal a package of tokens, i.e. tokens that can be spent on rental days for the duration of his financing for additional cars, with the advantage of always being able to count on flat rates, not subject to the classic seasonal fluctuations.

You can choose between the Small, Medium, Premium and Luxury categories, under the same conditions throughout the year and in any location: it will be possible, for example, to rent a car starting from 6 tokens per day for the Small category up to a maximum of 11 tokens per day for the Luxury category.