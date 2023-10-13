Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that the displacement of the population of the Gaza Strip would mean “a second Nakba”alluding to the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were expelled during the conflict unleashed after the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

In a meeting with Blinken in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Abbas rejected “the displacement of our people from the Gaza Stripbecause that would be a second Nakba for our people,” according to a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian issued this warning after the Israeli Army today called for the evacuation of civilians from the northern Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, and urged them to move south, which implies the movement of more than 1 million people and suggests an imminent ground operation.

He also conveyed to Blinken, who was in Tel Aviv yesterday to show the “unwavering” support of the United States to Israel, the need to “immediately stop the Israeli aggression”, which is causing “a humanitarian catastrophe” in the Gaza Strip, where the Jewish State has also cut off water, electricity and food access services.

Likewise, he reiterated that the only way out of the war is the implementation of the two-state solution, with the creation of an independent Palestinian State based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel’s warning to evacuate the north of the Palestinian enclave implies the relocation of at least 1.1 million people – almost half of the population of the Strip -, something that the UN sees as “impossible” now and that may have ” serious humanitarian consequences.”

Gaza is on the brink of collapse after the Israeli bombings that have taken place since Saturday and have already left 1,572 dead and 7,262 injured. Added to this is the shortage of food, fuel, electricity or medicine due to the total siege on the enclave that Israel imposed after the Hamas attack on Saturday against the Jewish State, which caused the death of at least 1,300 people in Israel.

