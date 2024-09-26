PT member says what Israel is doing in the region is “unacceptable”; conversation took place during the 79th UN General Assembly

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) shared this Thursday (September 25, 2024) on his profile on Instagram a video of his meeting with the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas. The conversation took place during the 79th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations) on the 4th (September 24).

Abbas thanked the PT member for his speech in support of Palestine. “We know of your courage to defend Palestine”, he said. In response, the PT member declared that he was “What Israel is doing is unacceptable” and stated that he was happy with the inclusion of Palestine in the UN System.

Lula he spoke at the opening of the 79th UN General Assembly on Tuesday (September 24). On the occasion, he welcomed the presence of the Palestinian commission and condemned Israel’s recent attacks against Lebanon.

The previous day, during the annual awards ceremony for the Goalkeepers initiative, organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in New York (USA), the PT member had already raised a critical tone towards the UN, declaring that the entity had no “courage” to create a Palestinian state, but had “strength” to create the State of Israel.