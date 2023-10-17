Abbas added, “It is an unforgivable crime, and thus the occupation government has crossed all red lines, and we will not allow it to escape accountability and punishment.”“.

Abbas stressed that the aggression against the Palestinian people must stop, calling on the international community to hold Israel accountable and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Abbas: We will not allow a new Nakba

He stressed that the Palestinian Authority will not allow a new Nakba in the twenty-first century, and will not accept the displacement of the Palestinian people again.

He stressed that he would do everything necessary to stop the bloodbath in Gaza and the West Bank, saying: “We will never accept any words other than stopping this war from anyone, and the Security Council must shoulder its responsibilities and take the initiative to issue a resolution to condemn this crime and stop the aggression immediately.”

Abbas had declared 3 days of mourning and flags were to be flown at half-mast over the victims of Baptist Hospital.