Abbas: UN Failed Palestinian Mission Due to US Pressure

The United Nations (UN) has failed its mission to resolve the Palestinian issue due to pressure from the United States. This was stated by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, reports TASS.

“Since 1947, the UN has adopted more than 1,000 resolutions in the General Assembly and the Security Council on the Palestinian issue. But pressure from the United States significantly affected the organization’s activities, and it ultimately failed in its mission,” the politician noted.

Abbas stressed that the world body “has failed to adopt a unified resolution” that would ensure the security and rights of the Palestinians.

On August 12, Abbas arrived in Moscow on an official visit that will last two days.