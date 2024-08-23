New York (Agencies)

The Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations announced before the Security Council session the day before yesterday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced his intention and the intention of the Palestinian leadership to go to Gaza, and called on leaders from all over the world to join him and support this initiative. According to the official website of the United Nations, Riyad Mansour made these statements during a meeting of the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue. Mansour called on the Security Council to participate in a visit to the Gaza Strip, to see “the horrors that our people are enduring.” He also called on the members of the Council to support and pressure to secure President Abbas’s ability to access the Strip, and to “act urgently to stop the crimes committed against our people.”

“A ceasefire must be imposed now, in line with the terms of Resolution 2735 and without additional conditions or ‘insincere’ demands that contradict the spirit and letter of the resolution and clearly aim to obstruct efforts to reach a ceasefire,” he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced his intention and the intention of the Palestinian leadership to go to Gaza accompanied by other members of the Palestinian leadership, and issued a decree last Wednesday evening to form a committee to prepare for the visit. The decree did not specify the date of the visit.