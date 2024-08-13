“It is expected that there will be an exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East amid the current aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip,” the Kremlin said in a post on Telegram.

Abbas headed to Moscow on a long-awaited visit that will last until Wednesday, and is then scheduled to travel to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia condemned the recent assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and called on all parties to stop destabilizing the Middle East.

She has also repeatedly criticised the West for ignoring the need to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.