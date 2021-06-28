NAfter days of protests against the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, Labor Minister Nasri Abu Dschaisch has announced his resignation. The Palestinian People’s Party, of which Jaish belongs, decided on Sunday to leave the Fatah-led government, party representative Issam Abu Bakr announced. Therefore, Jaish will resign from his ministerial office on Monday.

To justify this, Abu Bakr said that Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’s Fatah lacks “respect for laws and civil liberties”.

Protests against the death of Palestinian human rights activist Nisar Banat took place in Ramallah and Hebron on Sunday for the fourth day in a row. On Saturday, the protests also clashed with Palestinian security forces.

Beat to death?

Banat died on Thursday shortly after his arrest in Hebron. The activist’s family accused the Palestinian security forces of beating him to death.

The 43-year-old Banat was known for the videos he posted on Facebook accusing the Palestinian Authority of corruption. He had also registered as a candidate for the parliamentary elections in May, which were later postponed indefinitely by Palestinian President Abbas.

The Palestinian Authority has now launched an investigation into Banat’s death, but has not been able to stop the protests.

According to the autopsy, injuries to the head, chest, neck, legs and hands indicate that Banat was beaten. Less than an hour passed between his arrest and his death. Banat was buried on Friday and thousands of people took part in the funeral procession in his hometown of Hebron.