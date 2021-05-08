Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, May 7, called for a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the situation in East Jerusalem, where clashes continue between Palestinians and representatives of Israeli security forces. This was reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

“I instructed our envoy to the UN Riyad Mansur to initiate the convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council to make appropriate decisions on Jerusalem,” he said.

Abbas also intends to appeal to the League of Arab States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Human Rights Council “to take the necessary measures to protect Jerusalem” and to protect the “rights of Palestinians and their shrines.” He gave the relevant instructions to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki.

According to the latest data from the agency, as a result of clashes with the Israeli military in eastern Jerusalem, about 200 Palestinians were injured. Dozens of people were detained, 20 people were hospitalized and two more journalists covering the events were seriously injured due to the actions of the security forces. Most of the clashes with the military occurred near the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police began to take place in East Jerusalem with the onset of Ramadan, which this year in most Muslim countries began on April 13 and will last 30 days.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict occurred in May 2018, after the United States opened a new embassy in Israel, moving it from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Thus, the States de facto recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state. Palestine considers part of the city its territory.