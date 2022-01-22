May God have mercy on the friend Nasser bin Hazaa bin Salmeen Al-Mansoori, he was a classmate in school, and a friend in life with his late brother Muhammad. He was known by him, and he was able to, and I do not know why he chose this name? Was it by chance or because of the name of the rhythm on the ear? Or because it is strange to our local reality? Or is it admiration, or is it the interplay of the soul between the person of Abbas bin Firnas and his uniqueness in his society? It was the jewel of his era, and the uniqueness of Egypt. And the friend Nasser, who was a person loved by everyone, and loved to joke and laugh at all times, as if he was aware that his life is short, so he filled it with joy and always smiling, and created an atmosphere far from all sadness, that friend who we suddenly missed with Suroor bin Sultan Al Dhaheri and his brother Saeed bin Sultan Al Dhaheri In a painful accident that shook the Emirates at the beginning of the nineties.

We get out of the special topic for the general topic, Abbas Ibn Firnas we do not know about in our history except that he followed his madness and his love for flying, and he jumped from the top of a hill in a scientific experiment, and he fell and died after being betrayed by those wings that he invented, imitating the punishment and the eagle in their flight, and he was wondering: Why not Is it an advantage for man as well, because he is worthy of that flight? But Abbas Ibn Firnas, in fact, is much more than that. He is the inventor of the ballpoint pen, the timed water clock, the eyeglasses, the machine for extracting transparent glass from the sand, and the “bats” of glass medicine. Perhaps his statue is in Baghdad, and his bridge is in Cordoba. On the River Guadalquivir, in the middle of it is his statue, and there are two wings extending to the ends of the bridge, designed by the Spanish engineer “José Luis Manzanares Khabón”. Various, and an airport in his name north of Baghdad, postage stamps, and a hotel near Tripoli Airport, west of the Libyan capital, and his name was given to a crater in the moon, all of which are evidence of the importance of this exceptional human being, and in honor of him and his benefit to humanity, and we hardly know about him except his strange name, and his attempt to fly with my wings A bird, forgetting the tail and its importance, and the truth is that he did not die from that accident as it is rumored, he recovered from his wounds and fractures, and lived after that for integrated knowledge, and historians have confused him with a character that appeared in the West called “Armen Firman.” Are they the same person or two different personalities?

He excelled in music, and he was fluent in playing the lute, and in mathematics, astronomy, pharmacology, chemistry and poetry. In 810 AD, he died in Cordoba at the age of 77.

Ibn Firnas was accused of blasphemy and heresy, like all the enlightened and pioneers in societies, and his trial was held in the courtyard of the mosque in front of people, but the court acquitted him of that ready-made charge, which was based on ignorance, maliciousness and envy.