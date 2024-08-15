Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced yesterday his intention to head with all members of the Palestinian leadership to the Gaza Strip in order to stop the war that has been ongoing since October 7.

This came in a speech before the Turkish Parliament in the capital Ankara, in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government ministers, and all Turkish parties.

Abbas said: “I announce before you and before the world that I have decided to head with the entire Palestinian leadership to the Gaza Strip.”

He continued: “I call on the UN Security Council to secure our access to Gaza, and my next destination will be Jerusalem.”

In a related context, the Palestinian presidency stressed that achieving peace requires Israel to recognize the rights of the Palestinian people and implement international legitimacy resolutions.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called for urgent international intervention to stop the crimes of genocide, killing and starvation in the Gaza Strip, and the daily violations in Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the Palestinian people’s adherence to all their legitimate rights.