Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced, in the early hours of Friday, the postponement of the planned parliamentary elections.

The decision came three months after announcing the first general elections in 15 years.

“In view of this difficult situation, we decided to postpone the date for holding the legislative elections,” Abbas said in the speech broadcast on Palestinian television.

Parliamentary elections were scheduled to take place next May. It is unclear whether the presidential elections scheduled for next July will take place as scheduled.

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission said it had suspended the election process after Abbas’s decision.

The election campaign was supposed to start on Friday.

Abbas hinted at this postponement weeks ago.

“The holding of democratic elections is a matter for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership to decide,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.