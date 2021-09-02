It is possibly the most anticipated reunion in the history of pop although, as often happens with legends that do not go out of style, that have not stopped being heard for a single day at parties, karaoke and nostalgia, it could seem that they have never disappeared. Forty years after they last performed together, Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anna-Frid, ABBA, now return with a new album, “Voyage”, and a brand new hologram show.

The new album will appear on November 5, but two of his songs, “I still have faith in you” (I still believe in you) and “Don’t shut me down”, can already be heard on the group social networks. Four decades have passed, “but it was as if time had not passed,” explained Benny Andersson, who along with Bjorn Ulvaeus, participated this Thursday in London in the world presentation of the long-awaited return of a band.

The new album is accompanied by a show, which will begin in May 2022, and in which viewers will be able to watch digital versions of the four Swedes perform with ten musicians – these yes, flesh and blood – every night in a stage that has already begun to be built specifically for the show in the east of the British capital. It is the ABBA Arena, with a capacity for 3,000 spectators. “We have been waiting for this moment a long time,” Ulvaeus acknowledged yesterday, who assured that they received the proposal to return on tour with holograms four or five years ago. They thought it was a good idea, so they jumped on the project, “because we wanted to do it before we were dead,” joked their partner Andersson. The technology that allows this virtual return to the stage is not new, it is the same that animates many fantastic characters in the cinema, and has been used to “resurrect” music myths such as Maria Callas or Whitney Houston.

The appointment yesterday in London lacked, however, the curiosity of seeing the four members of the group together again. The girls were missing, the voices of the group, Agnetha Fältskog, Anna-Frid Lyngstad. “They should be here,” Benn Andersson acknowledged, “but they don’t enjoy this as much as we do,” referring to the media attention.

Goodbye 30 years ago



The Group said goodbye in 1982 after two bitter divorces, that of Agnetha and Bjorn in 1979 and that of Anna-Frid, better known as Frida, and Benn, in 1981. All rumors suggested that the authors of «Dancing Queen »They could no longer stand each other. But all that, they say, is in the past. “As soon as we got together, the memories returned, all the links that ran back in a matter of seconds”, said yesterday Bjorn Ulvaeus who acknowledged that the first “single” from the new album, “I still have faith in you”, is about the four, “about how inconceivable it is for us to be where we are, to still be the best of friends, enjoy time together, and be loyal.”

ABBA thrives on nostalgia, its members recognize that “they do not seek to compete with today’s music”, and it is difficult for the new songs to disappoint fans because they have the unmistakable sound with which the Swedish band has made generations dance and fall in love and generations of stalwarts. In order not to break the spell, in addition, their digital versions, the “ABBA-tares”, recreate the group at its best, as they were in 1979, four years after winning Eurovision with the “Waterloo”, young and handsome, with impossible but unforgettable costumes. To do this, Agnetha, Bjorn, Frida and Benn had to wear a pair of tights full of sensors and interpret, in front of 160 cameras and over five weeks, all the songs that are part of the new show, which will last around the hour and media and in which great hits such as “Mamma mia” and two of the new songs will be heard.