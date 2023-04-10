“Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy and a great guitarist,” write Anni-Frid, Benny, Björn and Agnetha in a statement on social media. “The importance of his creative input in the recording studio and his rock solo guitar work on stage was enormous. We mourn his tragic and untimely death and remember the kind words, sense of humour, smiling face and musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral part in ABBA’s story.”
In addition to ABBA’s music, Wellander also contributed to the soundtrack of the two Mamma Miamovies. He also played a part in the making of the album Voyage by Abba, which will be published in 2021. Wellander turned 70 years old.
